Matt LeBlanc posted a heartfelt tribute to his friend, Matthew Perry.

About 4 hours later, Courteney Cox posted her own tribute saying she misses him “every day.”

Perry’s death certificate states the time of death October 28th at 4:17pm. The cause at this point is listed as “deferred” pending an investigation.