Crab fisherman fined for fishing after season closed

KODIAK, Alaska (AP) – A Kodiak crab fisherman convicted of fishing during a closed season was handed a hefty penalty.

Alaska State Troopers say 47-year-old Raleigh Eager was fined $25,000 and ordered to forfeit 156 Dungeness crab pots.

Alaska Wildlife Troopers on Nov. 2, 2017, pulled and inspected 156 commercial crab pots belonging to the fishing vessel Silver Fox and operated by Eager.

The Dungeness season had ended two days earlier.

The pots were baited and in fishing configuration.

Troopers seized the crab pots and transported them to Kodiak.

Eager on Jan. 15 pleaded guilty to five counts of commercial Dungeness crab fishing during a closed season.

