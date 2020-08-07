Crane hits key bridge in Juneau, no structural damage found
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A construction barge carrying a crane hit the underside of the Douglas Bridge in Juneau on Wednesday. CoastAlaska reported that a bystander recorded the incident from shore and posted it onto social media, where it was widely shared. The 620-foot long Douglas Bridge connects Douglas Island with downtown Juneau. It is the only roadway into Douglas Island. A boat attempted to bring a crane underneath the bridge. The steel crane scraped the bridge’s underside. The boat and barge continued through the Gastineau Channel without stopping. Coast Guard Petty Officer Ali Blackburn says state transportation engineers conducted an inspection and found no structural damage.