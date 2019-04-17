Crash injures pedestrian; Anchorage police reopen avenue

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage police have reopened a busy thoroughfare closed after a pedestrian was struck and severely injured.

Police announced shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday that westbound lanes of Fifth Avenue had reopened after a nearly two-hour closure. The avenue is the main route for traffic entering the city from the north.

Police shortly after 6 a.m. said the pedestrian had been struck on Fifth Avenue at Concrete Street near the west end of Merrill Field.

The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital. The driver spoke to police at the scene.

Police urged Glenn Highway drivers to lower speeds because rain and snow were creating icy conditions north of Anchorage.