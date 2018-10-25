Crews begin repairs on flooded roads near Seward

KENAI, Alaska (AP) – Kenai Peninsula Borough crews have started repairing roads near Seward that flooded after two storm systems drenched the peninsula over the last week.

The Peninsula Clarion reports work began Tuesday on borough-maintained roads outside of Seward following an assessment of flood damage Monday.

The first storm system hit the Alaska port city on Oct. 12, depositing about 2 inches (5 centimeters) of rain.

According to the National Weather Service, the second system rolled in on Oct. 15, dropping another 5 inches (12.7 centimeters) over three days.

Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce declared a state of emergency after rainfall, storm water and debris damaged some roads, bridges and public facilities.

Dan Nelson, emergency manager for the Borough, says most of the work will be on the Bruno Road and Forest Lane areas.

