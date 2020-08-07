Cuomo clears New York schools statewide to open, carefully
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 8: in The Statue of Liberty stands in the foreground as Lower Manhattan is viewed at dusk, September 8, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
By MARINA VILLENEUVE Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Friday he would allow children statewide to return to classrooms for the start of the new school year, citing the state’s success in battling the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement by Cuomo clears the way for schools to offer at least some days of in-person classes, alongside remote learning. Cuomo said during a conference call with reporters that the issue can be revisited if there’s a spike in the infection rate. New York City is the largest school district in the U.S., with more than 1 million public school students.