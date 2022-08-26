“Dancing With The Stars” Adding TikTok Stars Charli D’Amelio And Her Mom

18-year-old TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and her 50-year-old mother Heidi D’Amelio, are rumored to be joining the Season 31 cast of Dancing With The Stars to compete against each other, which kicks off an upcoming new competition next month on Disney+.

This wouldn’t be Charli’s first rodeo dipping her toe in that world when she worked with “DWTS” judge Derek Hough and his sister, former pro and judge Julianne Hough.

They all performed a “Dirty Dancing” tribute during the “Step Into… the Movies” special that premiered in March.

The full lineup of stars and pro dancers for the next season will be announced, as always, next month on “Good Morning America.”

