Deal gives Atlanta company control of 2nd Anchorage TV news broadcaster
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska telecommunications company has completed a deal to sell its Anchorage TV station to a Georgia company that already owns an Anchorage channel and will now control the state’s two leading broadcast news stations. The Anchorage Daily News reports that GCI Inc. and Atlanta-based Gray Television Inc. announced the agreement for Gray to purchase most assets of Anchorage CBS station KTVA. Gray Television already owns KTUU, the NBC-affiliated TV station in Anchorage. The Federal Communications Commission allowed the sale because KTVA was financially struggling and GCI could not find another buyer. Gray operates TV stations and digital properties in more than 90 television markets.