Delta Juinction, 2 businesses reach clean water settlements with EPA
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The federal Environmental Protection Agency says the city of Delta Junction and businesses in Kenai and Delta Junction will pay penalties for operating injection wells that could have leached contaminants into drinking water. Injection wells put fluids into the ground. Low-tech versions rely on gravity. Examples include gas stations or car washes where floor drains direct fluids to a septic system. Motor vehicle waste disposal wells were banned in Alaska in 2005. The city of Delta Junction had operated three automotive repairs shops with injection wells and agreed to close them. The two businesses also agreed to close injection wells and pay penalties.