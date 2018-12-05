Democrat faces decision after Alaska House race recount

By BECKY BOHRER

Associated Press

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The Democrat who lost a recount by one vote in a contested Alaska House race must decide by Wednesday whether to challenge the results.

Kathryn Dodge, in a statement late Tuesday, says she and her team were reviewing decisions made by the Division of Elections. She says she disagrees with some of the decisions but wants to “look at everything” before making a final decision.

Dodge and Republican Bart LeBon were tied heading into Friday’s recount. During the recount, Dodge picked up another vote, while LeBon picked up two.

A LeBon win would give Republicans a 21-member majority and control of the 40-member House. Republicans hold the governor’s office and control the Senate.