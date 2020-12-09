Demolition work begins at condemned Houston Middle School
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Demolition work has started at an Alaska school that was condemned after an architectural inspection found substantial earthquake damage. Alaska’s News Source reports that Houston Middle School in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough community of Big Lake was damaged in the magnitude 7.1 earthquake that shook the region in 2018. Principal Ben Howard says classrooms were destroyed and the foundation was cracked. The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School Board initially approved plans to rebuild parts of the school including the gym and administrative wing, but another inspection found severe damage. Officials determined repairs would only bring the school within 60% of building code requirements.