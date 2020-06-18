Denver neighborhood with ties to KKK recommends name change
DENVER (AP) — A Denver neighborhood has voted to recommend changing its name after a yearslong debate over its association with a former mayor with ties to the Ku Klux Klan. The 11 elected neighborhood delegates of the Stapleton Master Community Association voted unanimously Wednesday in favor of the change and to work with the registered neighborhood association to come up with a new name. The neighborhood was named after Benjamin F. Stapleton, who was Denver’s mayor for 20 years between 1923 and 1947 and was a member of the KKK. Several members said George Floyd’s death influenced their decision to recommend the change.