Derek Hough Shares Update After Wife’s Second Skull Surgery

December 28, 2023 10:16AM AKST
Derek Hough is relieved to share with fans his wife, Hayley Erbert’s, second surgery went well.

 

 

Erbert suffered a cranial hematoma after a performance in Washington D.C., and had to undergo an emergency craniectomy.

Now she seems to be on the path to a full recovery. The pair got married August 23rd after dating for several years. They met while both pros on “Dancing With the Stars”.

 

