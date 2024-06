Source: YouTube

Netflix dives into the world Lou Pearlman created with iconic boy bands like Backstreet Boys, ‘NSYNC, O-Town and more. But he also carried a dark secret you’ll see in a never-before-seen archive and unique access highlighting the artists’ epic rise to global stardom.

Pearlman’s web of lies is revealed showing the harsh realities of fame, power, exploitation and greed. Streaming July 24.