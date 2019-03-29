District attorney: No charges planned against protester

By BECKY BOHRER

Associated Press

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The district attorney for Nome says no charges will be filed against a woman taken into custody after police say she confronted Gov. Mike Dunleavy at an airport and refused to leave when asked.

John Earthman said by email Thursday that he told the court that no charge would be filed against Brenda Evak. An effort to reach Evak Thursday wasn’t immediately successful.

Dunleavy was in Nome Wednesday to promote his fiscal policy plan.

Nome police, in a statement, said Evak yelled at Dunleavy when he arrived at the airport, pointed a finger and was “closing the distance” to him while balling a fist. Police say she was asked to leave but refused.

Witness Sue Steinacher told the Anchorage Daily News the woman was assertive “but continued to back away.”