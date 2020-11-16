Don Young says virus serious after hospitalization
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 12: Rep. Don Young (R-AK) reads over an amendment July 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — U.S. Rep. Don Young says he was hospitalized over the weekend after being diagnosed with COVID-19. In a statement Monday, he says he is now recovering at home in Alaska. Young, who is 87, says he had not felt that sick in a long time and was thankful for the prayers and well wishes he received. Young this month won reelection to the House seat he has held since 1973. He garnered attention in March for referring to the coronavirus as the “beer virus” and blaming media for contributing to hysteria surrounding it. On Monday, he called it a serious virus and urged Alaskans to follow federal health guidelines.