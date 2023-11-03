Donna Kelce Offering A Chance To Sit In The Suite With Her In A Contest

Attention Swifties!! Donna Kelce is teaming with Barefoot Wine for a contest where the winner can sit with her when the Chiefs take on the Eagles on Monday, November 20th! And you can bring along three friends!

We know what you’re thinking….MAYBE TAYLOR SWIFT MIGHT BE THERE TOO! No guarantee…so if you win this contest, mind your manners and make Mama Kelce think you are just as excited to sit with her!!! Also…be aware she’s rooting on BOTH her sons playing against each other that night!! (So you might want to clap for both teams LOL)!

