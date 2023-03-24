Dozens In A California Neighborhood Are Getting Uber Eats Food They Didn’t Order

Dozens of households in a California neighborhood are getting random Uber Eats deliveries that they say they never placed. Um…that’s free food! #FeelGood

Neighbor Morgan Currier received 30 deliveries. William Neal says he received 40 deliveries. One neighbor apparently opposes free food and went as far as to post a sign on his door, saying “Uber Eats do not leave that delivery order! Fake order.” The jury is still out about if this is from a Good Samaritan trying to spread some love, or a prank. Uber Eats has taken action against a number of accounts and for now, the deliveries have stopped. So it’s looking like it’s a prank. Dang it.