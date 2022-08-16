Drake Beats The Beatles’ Billboard Hot 100 Chart Record

Drake is now in an elite group!

Drake gave us the line, “I got more slaps than The Beatles” on Meek Mill’s “Going Bad,” and now it’s a reality as he has charted his 30th top-five single, breezing past The Beatles’ record of having the most top fives in Hot 100 chart history.

The single to break through is Drake’s “Staying Alive,” featuring DJ Khaled and Lil Baby. Drake announced the achievement on his IG stories by tagging it with “Drinks tonight anyone?” Later he posted another picture of a dessert plate with “Just another celebration” written in chocolate with a shrug emoji.

Drake, who has a tattoo of himself with the Beatles, has broken their records before. His 2018 album Scorpion set a record by posting seven simultaneous singles on Billboard’s Top 10. He broke The Beatles’ 1964 record of five singles. The album was the first to reach 1 billion streams in its first week.

Would you say Drake is the best-selling rapper of all time?