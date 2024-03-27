Drake Bell On Nickelodeon’s Response To “Quiet On The Set” Docuseries: “Pretty Empty”

Source: YouTube

Millions (16 million viewers so far) have been shocked at the accusations revealed in “Quiet on the Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV”. “Drake & Josh” star Drake Bell is at the center of a scathing documentary highlighting the dark side of children’s programming.The series focuses on allegations of inappropriate behavior from producers, and in Bell’s case, acting coach Brian Peck. The first four episodes sparked apologies from directors.

Bell, now 37, told “The Sarah Fraser Show” podcast he thinks the network’s response sounded very “tailored, saying, ‘Learning about his trauma,’ because they couldn’t say that they didn’t know about this or what had happened, or anything.” He continued, “I find it pretty empty, their responses, because, I mean, they still show our shows, they still put our shows on.”

A surprise fifth episode titled Breaking The Silence, will air April 7th on Investigation Discovery and stream on Max. The new installment will be “building off the revelations explored in the first four episodes” and includes a conversation led by journalist Soledad O’Brien on “where the industry can go from here.”