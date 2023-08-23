Drew Barrymore Rushed Off Stage Due To Aggressive Fan

Drew Barrymore was rushed offstage during a New York panel event due to an aggressive fan. She was on stage with Reneé Rapp when a man rushed toward the stage yelling, “Drew Barrymore!” “You know who I am. I need to see you at some point while you’re in New York…”

Security blocks the man and leads him away while Rapp guides Barrymore offstage. They did come back on stage once the situation was handled and continued their conversation as Barrymore complimented Rapp: “I have a new definition of your sexiness. It’s that level of protectiveness. That went full bodyguard…You are my Kevin Costner!”