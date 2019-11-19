Driver dies in Parks Highway crash south of Talkeetna
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A driver died on the Parks Highway south of Talkeetna after crashing into a semi-tractor trailer.
Alaska State Troopers say a southbound sedan drove in the wrong lane of traffic Sunday night and crashed head-on with a northbound commercial tractor-trailer at Mile 95.
Troopers responded to the crash at about 8 p.m.
Medics declared the driver dead at the scene. The name of the driver was not released because next-of-kin had not been notified.
Heavy snow had fallen on the highway and conditions were icy.
The truck driver was not injured.