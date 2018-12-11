Dunleavy among new leaders to meet with Trump Thursday

Alaska Gov.-elect Mike Dunleavy, center, leaves the Dena'ina Convention Center in Anchorage, Alaska, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, after speaking at the annual conference of the Alaska Miners Association. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Officials in Gov. Dunleavy’s office say he will be meeting with President Donald Trump on Thursday.

Officials said Monday that Dunleavy and 12 other newly elected governors and territorial governors will participate in the Washington, D.C., meeting.

Dunleavy says in a statement that the meeting is the “first of many opportunities to work in concert with the President and federal officials on advancing my administration’s priorities, like bringing new jobs and investment to Alaska.”

