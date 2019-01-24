Dunleavy appoints marijuana critic to pot board

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The Latest on Alaska’s Marijuana Control Board (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

A woman involved in a failed ban on marijuana operations in Fairbanks has been appointed to the board that regulates Alaska’s legal marijuana industry.

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy appointed Vivian Stiver to the seat that has been held by industry representative Brandon Emmett.

The law setting up the five-member Marijuana Control Board calls for up to two members who are actively involved in the industry though one of those seats could go to a member of the general public. Nicholas Miller retains an industry seat on the board.

Matt Shuckerow, a Dunleavy spokesman, says it’s no secret Stiver “holds a certain skepticism for legal marijuana use,” which he says is a viewpoint other Alaskans share.

He says Dunleavy thinks her appointment will help bring a valuable perspective to the board.

—

11:45 a.m.

The newest member of the board that regulates marijuana in Alaska has concerns about onsite consumption.

Lt. Christopher Jaime (HI’-mee), an Alaska Wildlife Trooper from Soldotna, acknowledges that Alaskans voted to legalize so-called recreational use of cannabis. He tells The Associated Press that respecting the wishes of the people is important but “sensible regulations” also are needed.

Even though he has concerns, he wasn’t sure if the onsite debate could be reopened.

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy appointed Jaime to the public safety seat on the Alaska Marijuana Control Board, replacing Sitka Police Chief Jeff Ankerfelt.

Ankerfelt was a critical vote last month to approve rules for allowing onsite use of marijuana at authorized stores. A Dunleavy spokesman has said the decision to replace him wasn’t based on prior policy positions.

AP-WF-01-24-19 0122GMT