Dunleavy picks Jackson for Alaska House seat

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Gov. Mike Dunleavy has appointed Republican Sharon Jackson to a soon-to-be-vacant Alaska House seat.

Jackson was one of three finalists for the House District 13 seat advanced by area Republicans. She would replace Nancy Dahlstrom, who was elected to the Eagle River-area seat but later appointed corrections commissioner by Dunleavy.

Jackson’s appointment is subject to confirmation by House Republicans. If confirmed, Dunleavy’s office says Jackson would be sworn in Jan. 15. That’s when the Legislature convenes.

Jackson unsuccessfully ran for lieutenant governor this year. According to her candidate biography, she served in the U.S. Army and was a certified electronic technician. She also worked for U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan.

Dunleavy said Jackson has qualities one looks for in a representative, including public and private sector experience and community involvement.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

One of Fairbanks Four faces assault charges Judge backs Alaska elections division in disputed recount 2 men accused of assaulting Anchorage crash victim Alaska mayor, mother fatally struck by bus in Washington, DC Alaska stores sell CBD products as rules worked out Alaska Permanent Fund seeks incentive pay for managers
Comments