Dunleavy pitches dividend change amid legislative splits
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks to reporters about his budget vetoes at the state Capitol in Juneau, Alaska Friday, June 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)
By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy proposed checks of nearly $5,000 to residents as part of an effort aimed at reviving the state’s pandemic-stunted economy, with the money to come from Alaska’s oil-wealth fund. The Republican last month proposed the calculation last used in 2015 be used for this year’s check, and his office said he would propose a new formula to calculate the annual check going forward. His office now says that if lawmakers and residents, through a statewide non-binding vote, sign off on a new calculation this year, the amount paid out would be smaller. Some lawmakers have bristled at an advisory vote and have varying opinions about the future of the dividend program.