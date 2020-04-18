Dunleavy says Alaska will chart it own course on reopening

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy says the state will chart its own course in deciding how to reopen parts of the economy restricted or shut down over concerns with the coronavirus. He says officials will look at the situation through the lens of what Alaska needs. He says the state continues building its testing capacity. And the state’s chief medical officer, Dr. Anne Zink, has said testing, and testing broadly, will be important as the state weighs easing restrictions. Dunleavy says the state has been looking at its data and would make plans to open society as soon as possible without risking Alaskans’ health.