Dunleavy says he hopes to draw investors, business to Alaska
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks to reporters about his budget vetoes at the state Capitol in Juneau, Alaska Friday, June 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)
By BECKY BOHRER
Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) –
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy says his recent interviews with national news outlets were intended to “put Alaska on the map” in an effort to draw investor interest and further diversify the oil-reliant economy. Dunleavy spoke with reporters in Alaska by teleconference Thursday from Washington, D.C.
The call followed meetings this week with members of President Donald Trump’s administration and a speech to the conservative Heritage Foundation. He said he also did interviews in New York. Dunleavy says he wants to highlight Alaska as a viable option for potential investors or businesses.