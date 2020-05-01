Dunleavy signs bill lowering rates for Pioneer Homes
The Anchorage Pioneer Home in Anchorage, Alaska, is shown Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Gov. Mike Dunleavy has signed legislation that would undo rate increases for state-supported elder-care facilities implemented last year by his administration. The state last year expanded from three to five the levels of care offered at its Pioneer Homes and raised rates between 40% and nearly 140%. Officials said those levels were more in line with the cost to provide services. In March, the Legislature passed a bill reducing prices for the first four levels and allowing for inflationary increases. The bill allows Alaska’s health department to set a monthly rate it deems sufficient to compensate the state for care for residents receiving the most comprehensive level.