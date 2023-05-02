Ed Sheeran And Alanis Morissette Will Guest Judge On “American Idol”

Ed Sheeran and Alanis Morissette will sit in Lionel Richie and Katy Perry’s seats on America Idol on Sunday. Perry and Richie will be in the U.K. headlining the concert as part of Saturday’s coronation of King Charles.

Sooooo do we address the elephant in the room about Ed Sheeran? He was asked to be a part of the coronation concert but said no due to “scheduling conflicts”. Butttttt he was available for Idol on the same weekend?? Sounds fishy…but when you consider his tour stop is Arlington, Texas Saturday (the coronation concert is Sunday), maybe the plane ride to L.A. was easier to do then the U.K. overnight. So MAYBE the scheduling thing is legit.