Ed Sheeran Helps With Gender Reveal At His Show

A couple at Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour stop in Kansas City got Ed to help with their gender reveal on stage.

He actually stopped singing the song “Perfect” to read what was in the envelope passed to him.

The crowd erupted when he announced “It’s a girl!” Then Ed added, “Can I just say, as a father of two daughters, this is very awesome.”. (He and his wife, Cherry Seaborn share two daughters, Jupiter and Lyra.)