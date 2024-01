It’s tough being a rock star and having to walk up stairs in the dark onto the stage…and well, Ed Sheeran took a tumble. He said he “styled it out” as he kind of rolled back up playing the guitar! Like a pro!

His opening act, Callum Scott, didn’t even see it commenting: I was at the back of the stadium with the highest view and I didn’t see it so, well styled mate