Education advocate aiming to unseat longtime Alaska rep

In this July 28, 2018, photo, Alyse Galvin addresses a group of volunteers in Anchorage, Alaska, before they set out to campaign door-to-door on her behalf. Galvin is one of the candidates running in the Aug. 21 Democratic primary for U.S. House in Alaska. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Alaska education advocate Alyse Galvin is among the wave of women candidates hoping to be elected to the U.S. House this fall.

The independent is seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Don Young.

Young, who has held the seat for 45 years, is expected to win his Aug. 21 primary.

Galvin’s primary opponents are Democrats Dimitri Shein and Carol Hafner, who doesn’t live in Alaska, and independent Christopher Cumings.

Of those, Shein has been the most active, pushing an agenda that includes Medicare for all. He says he’s bothered by Galvin’s ties to the oil and gas industry. Her husband is a petroleum company executive.

Galvin says she wants to diversify the economy and see greater investment in renewable energy. She says she is her own person.