Elections office: Audit affirms Alaska initiative passage
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Division of Elections says an audit of a statewide ballot measure sought by Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer affirmed the measure’s passage. Meyer oversees elections and last month said he was seeking an audit of Ballot Measure 2 to help put to rest questions some had raised about the “validity” of election results tied to the vote tabulation equipment the state uses. The ballot measure would end party primaries and institute ranked choice voting for general elections. The division’s director says the audit showed the election was administered fairly and accurately.