Elon Musk Is Getting Into The Fragrance Game With “Burnt Hair”

Elon Musk launched his own perfume — and the scent’s already a hit, despite its name: Burnt Hair. And he’s got goals LOL…

Please buy my perfume, so I can buy Twitter — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 12, 2022

He’s pretty confident about it calling it “the finest fragrance on Earth” describing it as “the essence of repugnant desire.” “Just like leaning over a candle at the dinner table, but without all the hard work.” Sounds amazing right?? It’s gonna set you back $100 a bottle and will ship in early 2023. He’s apparently already sold 10,000 bottles of the stuff.

