Elton John Ends Touring Career With Last Show

Elton John was emotional ending over 50 years of touring with his final show in Stockholm, Sweden. It was the 330th show of the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour on Saturday. “Tonight has been magical. I’m trying to process it, and I don’t think it will sink in for a while yet that I’m finally finished touring,” John said. “I can’t tell you how much I’m going to miss the fans and how much their support has humbled me — it will stay with me forever.”

The show also featured a live video link-up with Coldplay, who were performing live in Gothenburg, Sweden, at the same time. “Elton, from all of us here, from all the bands and artists you’ve helped and inspired, we love you so much,” Chris Martin said. “Happy retirement.”

After playing almost 4,600 shows in 80 countries since 1970, Elton announced back in 2017 that he would dedicate more time to his family.