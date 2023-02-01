Elton John’s Farewell Tour Highest-Grossing Of All Time

In 2019, Ed Sheeran’s The Divide Tour earned $776.4 million and the title of highest-grossing tour of all time passing up U2’s U2 360° Tour. But now Elton John’s still-ongoing Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour has surpassed Sheeran with $817.9 million from 278 shows so far.

That doesn’t mean more people saw Elton over Ed…it means tickets were more expensive. Sheeran is still the record-holder for tickets sold with 8.9 million, versus 5.3 million tickets for John’s tour.