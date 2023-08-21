Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD Newstalk 750 103.7 KFQD Logo

Emmy Award Winner Ron Cephas Jones Dies

August 21, 2023 3:02AM AKDT
Share
Credit: MGN

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ron Cephas Jones, who won two Emmys for his role on the NBC television series “This Is Us,” has died at age 66.

Jones’ manager said Saturday he died from a long-standing pulmonary problem.

Jones spent most of his career in theater but was best known for playing the long-lost father of Sterling K. Brown on “This Is Us.”

Jones won two Emmys for best guest actor in a drama series for the role and was nominated for two others.

His co-star Brown took to Instagram after his death, calling  to call Cephas Jones, “One of the most wonderful people the world has ever seen.”

KFQD News