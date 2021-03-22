EPA settles for $130K with Alaska company over disposal well
KENAI, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has reached a $130,000 settlement with an Alaska construction company after allegations that the firm violated the Safe Drinking Water Act by having a disposal well. The Peninsula Clarion reported Saturday that North Star Paving & Construction, Inc. is accused of having had an unauthorized underground injection well on its property. As part of the settlement, the company is required to close the well and remove all contaminated materials in and around the well. The well was allegedly located at the company’s auto repair shop. Construction of disposal wells was banned in 2000 to protect groundwater and drinking water sources.