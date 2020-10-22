Epstein ex Maxwell denied getting Prince Andrew sex partners
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 02: Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Audrey Strauss, speaks to the media at a press conference to announce the arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime girlfriend and accused accomplice of deceased accused sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein on July 02, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
By JIM MUSTIAN and LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend denies introducing Britain’s Prince Andrew to any underage sex partners in a defensive and combative deposition made public Thursday. In two 2016 depositions, Ghislaine Maxwell calls the prince’s accuser an “awful fantasist.” Maxwell said she couldn’t recall taking Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre out for a night of clubbing with Andrew in London. The transcripts were made for Giuffre’s 2015 defamation lawsuit that was later settled. A judge rejected arguments that releasing the interviews would jeopardize a fair criminal trial for Maxwell next July. Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to charges that she procured three underage girls for Epstein to sexually abuse between 1994 and 1997.