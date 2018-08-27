Erosion threatens landmark Alaska drive-in, other buildings

This Tuesday, May 25, 2010 picture shows an aerial view with the moon over the Kenai Mountains, Kachemak Bay, and the Homer Spit in Homer, Alaska. (AP Photo/Scott Dickerson)

HOMER, Alaska (AP) – A series of storms has caused erosion of the Homer Spit, a piece of land jutting out into Kachemak Bay, threatening a landmark restaurant and other buildings.

The Homer News reports the erosion started Aug. 13, when big waves swept down the Spit from Mariner Park to west of the Glacier Drive-In restaurant.

Restaurant owner Lee Pedersen says he estimates a section running along the beach that was 25 feet (about 8 meters) deep and 6 feet (about 2 meters) high got washed away in storms.

Wise Services repaired the erosion, then another storm came in on the next tide and washed away the repairs.

Pedersen, because of the erosion and needed repairs, closed the Glacier Drive-In a few days early. He had planned on closing last weekend anyway.

