Patton Oswalt has confirmed that Eternals 2 is happening.

He said, “They have announced there is going to be an Eternals sequel and Chloe Zhao is going to direct it. So hopefully there will be more adventures of Starfox and Pip.”

He shared the news on The Today Show.

For those who need to get caught up, “Eternals” is streaming on Disney+.

What do you hope to see on “Eternals 2?”