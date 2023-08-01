“Euphoria” Actor Angus Cloud Dead At 25

Angus Cloud, best known for his role as Fezco on Euphoria, has died at 25. His mother made a 911 call on Monday at around 11:30 a.m. to report a “possible overdose,” saying that her son had no pulse.

statement from his family read in part: “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

The message closed with: “We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”