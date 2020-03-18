Ex-California Rep. Duncan Hunter gets 11 months in prison

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Former California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter has been sentenced to 11 months in prison after pleading guilty to misspending campaign funds. The ex-Marine’s attorneys had asked for 11 months in home confinement, citing his military service in Iraq and Afghanistan. Prosecutors had asked for 14 months in prison. But they said they were happy with the judge’s sentence. Hunter resigned from Congress in January after serving nearly six terms representing one of Southern California’s last solidly Republican districts. Prosecutors say the funds bankrolled private school tuition for his children, his wife’s shopping sprees, weekend trips with his mistress and parties in Washington. He reports to prison in May.