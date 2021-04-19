Ex-Texas deputy wanted in deaths of 3 arrested after manhunt
FILE - This file photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows Stephen Broderick, 41. Broderick was arrested Monday, April 19, 2021, in Manor, Texas, a suburb of Austin, in connection with the fatal shooting of three people in Austin on Sunday. (Austin Police Department via AP, File)
By JIM VERTUNO and PAUL J. WEBER Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas say they’ve arrested a former sheriff’s deputy wanted in the shooting deaths of three people. Authorities had been searching for 41-year-old Stephen Broderick following the killings of two women and a man on Sunday in Austin. Manor Police Chief Ryan Phipps says Broderick was arrested without incident Monday along a rural road in Manor, an Austin suburb. Authorities say Broderick knew the three, but didn’t elaborate on how. Broderick is a former deputy with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office in Texas. He resigned after he was arrested last year on a sexual assault charge.