Excavator on semi-trailer shifts, crushes cab, kills driver

MOOSE PASS, Alaska (AP) – A Kenai Peninsula truck driver died when heavy equipment he was hauling shifted forward and crushed the cab of his semi.

Alaska State Troopers say the accident Wednesday afternoon killed 46-year-old Marc Roderick of Anchor Point at Mile 33 Seward Highway near Moose Pass.

Roderick was pulling a trailer with an excavator on it.

Troopers say the semi left the snowy roadway and struck a rock wall.

The excavator moved forward and crushed the cab.

Roderick was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Alaska man jumped between ice floes before helicopter rescue Fairbanks mayors disagree on marijuana use at retail stores House Republicans seek to shift focus from ferries Mother charged in stabbing of girl at Anchorage overlook Snowboarder dies in avalanche on mountain north of Haines Congressman asks Army surgeon general for suicide inquiry
Comments