Fairbanks man charged in death of woman in vacant apartment
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – Fairbanks police say a 39-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a woman found in a vacant apartment. Eric Palmer Rustad also is charged with evidence tampering and misconduct with a corpse in the death of 30-year-old Kristen Huntington. Huntington was reported missing Jan. 10. Officers looking for Huntington on Sunday night drove to an apartment complex in an east Fairbanks neighborhood and were given consent to search. They found Huntington’s body inside a vacant apartment. Rustad was arrested Thursday night. Online court documents do not list his attorney. Police have not indicated how Huntington died.