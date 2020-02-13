Fairbanks man dies in hit-and-run crash
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – Fairbanks police say a 58-year-old man died in an apparent hit-and-run crash. Police say Bobby Kubanyi was found in a roadway on the city’s north side and was pronounced dead at the scene. A witness at 12:13 a.m. called to report a man stumbling in the roadway and police officers drove to investigate. Minutes later, a second call came in reporting a man lying in the roadway and bleeding heavily. Responding paramedics could not revive Kubanyi. áPolice say the driver who hit him did not stay at the accident scene. Police recovered a vehicle that may have been involved in the crash.