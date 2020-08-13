Family wants fatal officer-involved shooting case reopened
By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The parents of a man who died after being shot by a Juneau police officer want the state to reopen its review of the case. Attorney Ben Crittenden cited details from a police report and video footage in asking the state Department of Law’s Office of Special Prosecutions to re-evaluate its earlier conclusion that the shooting of Kelly Stephens in late December was legally justified. Department of Law spokesperson Maria Bahr says the video was among the investigation materials the Juneau Police Department provided the office. She says the department is reviewing the material in light of the family’s request.