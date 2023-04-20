Weekdays
This Morning
Ken Coleman
Dave Ramsey LIVE
Markley, Van Camp, & Robbins
Armstrong and Getty
KTUU-TV News
Ground Zero
Weekends
Today’s Homeowner
The Big Alaska Show
CBS 60 Minutes
CBS Weekend Roundup
Great American Outdoor Trails
Handel On The Law
Jill On Money
Kim Komando
Meet The Press
Tech It Out
Science Fantastic
When Radio Was
This Weekend With Gordon Deal
Weather
Contact
Contests
Contest Rules
Show Schedule
Advertise With Us
Connect With Us
Facebook
Twitter
Soundcloud
Listen To Us
iHeart
TuneIn
Audacy
Facebook
Twitter
Soundcloud
Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD
Listen
KTUU Channel 2 Morning Edition
5:00am - 6:00am
Weekdays
This Morning
Ken Coleman
Dave Ramsey LIVE
Markley, Van Camp, & Robbins
Armstrong and Getty
KTUU-TV News
Ground Zero
Weekends
Today’s Homeowner
The Big Alaska Show
CBS 60 Minutes
CBS Weekend Roundup
Great American Outdoor Trails
Handel On The Law
Jill On Money
Kim Komando
Meet The Press
Tech It Out
Science Fantastic
When Radio Was
This Weekend With Gordon Deal
Weather
Contact
Contests
Contest Rules
/
Trending
“Fast X” Trailer #2
April 20, 2023 8:02AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube
Jason Momoa plays the bad guy in this one…in theaters May 19th!
KFQD News
Charges Against Alec Baldwin To Be Dropped In “Rust” Shooting
2 hours ago
Alaska Airlines nudges passengers to mobile boarding passes
16 hours ago
A ‘Twilight’ Series Is In The Works
21 hours ago
You Might Also Like
KFQD News
Family of Czech billionaire sues over Alaska crash death
KFQD News
Moose feasts on lobby plants in Alaska hospital building
KFQD News
660-mile rescue flight highlights Alaska’s unique challenges